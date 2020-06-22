Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on RMTI. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Medical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,095. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $139.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 54.27% and a negative return on equity of 140.20%. The business had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

