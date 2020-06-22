Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 8,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,775 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,279.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,486,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,879 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

RY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,657. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.