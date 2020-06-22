Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Receives $175.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

RBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

RBS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,836. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

