RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Update

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,752 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RPM International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 763,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $69.88. RPM International has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.10.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

