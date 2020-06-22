SafeCapital Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00006502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $919,133.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00463134 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025111 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054302 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000348 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003319 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,904,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,649,295 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

