SafeCoin Price Tops $0.0310 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $860,995.57 and $88.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.13 or 0.02904000 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00748961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027682 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00260416 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00161903 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.