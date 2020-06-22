Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

NYSE:SFE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,819. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $139.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). Analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 16,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $110,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,361.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 81,026 shares of company stock valued at $534,521 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

