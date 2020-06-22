Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Saia from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.15.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Saia has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $119.29.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.56%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $3,635,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $8,272,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

