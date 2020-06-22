SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 56.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $24,066.31 and $48.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.