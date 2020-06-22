SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

SCYX stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,534. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 90.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 21.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 101,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

