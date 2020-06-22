Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seagate is expected to benefit from robust demand for 16-terabyte products, as production to higher volumes improves. Increasing traction for mass storage solutions across edge and enterprise markets is a tailwind. Moreover, rapid adoption of nearline solutions is likely to boost the top line in the quarters ahead. Higher HDD demand of mass capacity storage products from hyperscalers, driven by data growth at the edge and in the cloud, is a positive. Further, the company provided encouraging guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from its peers in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion in the near term. Moreover, the coronavirus outbreak is exerting pressure on Legacy market revenues.”

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.96.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $50.91. 4,580,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,494 shares of company stock worth $5,792,589 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.