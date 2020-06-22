Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.19. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 98,672,704 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

