SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $19.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. 4,273,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.16.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 765,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,499,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.