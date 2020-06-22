Sentivate Price Tops $0.0013 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Sentivate has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $3.12 million and $6,011.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $509.99 or 0.05470410 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00050480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031907 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013291 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,409,812,955 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

