Short Interest in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Declines By 10.1%

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the May 31st total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 19.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CWH traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $27.02. 3,953,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -49.23%.

In related news, President Brent L. Moody bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,419 shares of company stock worth $883,096. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 428,414 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,508,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camping World by 109.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Camping World by 25.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 797,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 161,498 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Camping World by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.