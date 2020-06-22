Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Increases By 10.0%

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 31st total of 11,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CNQ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.3003 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.