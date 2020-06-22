Short Interest in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Declines By 9.1%

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Currently, 38.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Shares of PLCE stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Childrens Place by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Childrens Place by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

