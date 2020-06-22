Short Interest in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Declines By 9.1%

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Currently, 38.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.15.
Shares of PLCE stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.07.
In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Childrens Place by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Childrens Place by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
