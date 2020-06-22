Short Interest in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Declines By 21.2%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,519. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $562.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.51. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $481.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.42 million. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Yuchai International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 8%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 333.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

