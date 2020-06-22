Short Interest in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Drops By 9.3%

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,610,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 15,000,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,388. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $375.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.