Short Interest in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Decreases By 14.2%

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 31st total of 7,790,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Concho Resources stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,930,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,365. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CXO shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Concho Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Concho Resources by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Concho Resources by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,161 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Concho Resources by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 253,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

