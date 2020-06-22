Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Increases By 9.2%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Culp by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Culp by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Culp by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Culp during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 128,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Culp has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $96.35 million, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

A number of research firms have commented on CULP. ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

