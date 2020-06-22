Short Interest in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Drops By 10.2%

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the May 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,574,000 after buying an additional 83,640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dover by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after buying an additional 320,123 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Dover by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,365,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,614,000 after buying an additional 241,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Dover by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,111,000 after buying an additional 73,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

DOV traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.90. 1,813,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

