Short Interest in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Increases By 12.3%

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the May 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:EML traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,539. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eastern has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $108.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

In other news, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $25,720.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eastern by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eastern by 37.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eastern by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eastern by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EML shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Eastern in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.