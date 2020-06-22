Short Interest in Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Declines By 10.2%

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the May 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.6 days.

NASDAQ:EVLO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. 121,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,452. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.