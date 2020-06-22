Short Interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Drops By 15.8%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.72. The company had a trading volume of 504,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18. Exponent has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at $210,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $419,081.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,070 shares of company stock worth $2,702,323. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $40,212,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Exponent by 1,125.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 264,702 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Exponent by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,198 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 63.1% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Exponent by 109.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

