Short Interest in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Declines By 16.6%

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 703,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $26.00.

FFBC stock remained flat at $$13.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.20. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

