Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Drops By 9.2%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 244,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FC traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 281,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $308.61 million, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Fung purchased 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $100,319.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,131.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 429.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 363.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 177.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 145.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 36,088 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FC. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

