Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Increases By 11.2%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HWBK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. 22,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $26.68.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

In related news, CEO David T. Turner bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $56,140.00. Insiders purchased 6,016 shares of company stock valued at $97,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 43,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 24.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Hawthorn Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

