Short Interest in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Decreases By 9.3%

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 996,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
HYRE stock remained flat at $$2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.18. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.
HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 175.96% and a negative net margin of 80.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HyreCar by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 44.6% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in HyreCar by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 652,292 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HyreCar
HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.
