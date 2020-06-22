Short Interest in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Decreases By 9.3%

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 996,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HYRE stock remained flat at $$2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.18. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 175.96% and a negative net margin of 80.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HyreCar by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 44.6% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in HyreCar by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 652,292 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.