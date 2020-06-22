Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Decreases By 9.6%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in InMode by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,298 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in InMode by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in InMode by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of InMode stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 390,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,725. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $972.30 million and a PE ratio of 20.55.
INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
Read More: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.