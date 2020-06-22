Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Decreases By 9.6%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in InMode by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,298 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in InMode by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in InMode by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of InMode stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 390,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,725. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $972.30 million and a PE ratio of 20.55.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). InMode had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $40.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMode will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.