Short Interest in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expands By 10.8%

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 6,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $66.20. 1,354,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

