Short Interest in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Declines By 9.7%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 996,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 322,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $472.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

