Short Interest in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Decreases By 15.3%

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 889.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in Masco by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437,374 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Masco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Masco stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. 7,194,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,275. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

