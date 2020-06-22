Short Interest in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Decreases By 15.4%

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 305,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:NH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 411,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,145. The company has a market capitalization of $387.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.91. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NH. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in NantHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NantHealth by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 37,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NantHealth by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 112,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NH shares. BidaskClub lowered NantHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.