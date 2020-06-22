Short Interest in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Increases By 6.8%

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial raised shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on NetGear in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NetGear stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 559,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. NetGear has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.30 million, a P/E ratio of 94.37 and a beta of 1.08.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetGear will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $221,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $519,665. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NetGear by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,872,000 after buying an additional 543,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

