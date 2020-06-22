Short Interest in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Drops By 9.9%

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 897,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $422.18. 860,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,557. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.79.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,269,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

