Short Interest in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expands By 6.8%

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 332,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 461.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.49. 209,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.08 million, a P/E ratio of -130.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.64. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $55.17.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OFIX. BidaskClub cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

