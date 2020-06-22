Short Interest in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Declines By 15.1%

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 8,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 736,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 359,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

PDS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 481,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,006. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $214.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

