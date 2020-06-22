Short Interest in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Rises By 11.0%

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 10,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $92,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 95.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

PVG traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.