Short Interest in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Drops By 15.4%

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

