Short Interest in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Decreases By 10.9%

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the May 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $64,157.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 316,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,737. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $61,244.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,988. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

