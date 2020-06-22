Short Interest in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Declines By 12.3%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,800 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the May 31st total of 499,300 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

SALT stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 402,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 54,771 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SALT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

