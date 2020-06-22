Short Interest in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Drops By 17.6%

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 130,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE SCM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $156.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.16. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.04.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 6,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,250. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 29,569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

