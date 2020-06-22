Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Declines By 10.3%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 7,860,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,362,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,052. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

