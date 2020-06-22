Short Interest in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expands By 5.5%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,630,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 15,760,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teradata by 846.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,382,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,311 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,355,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,240,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after buying an additional 786,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. 2,084,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,508. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. Teradata’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.