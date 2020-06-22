Short Interest in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Expands By 11.5%

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 18.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $49,637.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,592.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 48,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $247,132.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,886. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 81,022 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 196.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,314,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,260 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 55.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,480,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 882,840 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 183,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in The Rubicon Project in the first quarter valued at about $8,314,000. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUBI. ValuEngine lowered The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE:RUBI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,653,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,973. The Rubicon Project has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $804.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

