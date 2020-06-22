Short Interest in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Declines By 8.5%

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. Also, CFO Gary G. Smalley bought 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $273,050.00. Insiders have bought 207,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 205,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 115,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth $3,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 226.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 962,730 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 319,671 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.12. 663,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,260. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $612.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

