Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Decreases By 8.3%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the May 31st total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 944.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 384,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 347,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,709. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.