Short Interest in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Declines By 8.1%

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UL shares. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.20. 810,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,274. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

