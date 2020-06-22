Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Silgan from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 804,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $84,315.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731. Company insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Silgan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 4,668.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Silgan by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

